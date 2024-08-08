Thursday, August 08, 2024
CM pays tribute to martyred ASI

Staff Reporter
August 08, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Wednesday announced that the Punjab government will fully support the family of martyred ASI Nazir.  While paying tribute to ASI Nazir who was martyred in a police encounter with the bandits in Chuhang Lahore, the chief minister  offered condolences and shared her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family.  Madam chief minister prayed for the forgiveness and higher rank of martyr ASI Nazir, and said,”May Allah grant the bereaved family courage and fortitude to bear this irreparable loss with patience.”

Staff Reporter

