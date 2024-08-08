Commissioner assures implementation of court orders

PESHAWAR - On Wednesday, Commissioner Malakand Division Saqib Raza Aslam chaired a jirga in Chakdarra to discuss land demarcation and associated disputes in Oaskai. The meeting was attended by the Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir, Assistant Commissioner, elected representatives, and tehsil Nazim.

The commissioner assured the jirga members that court orders would be implemented and steps taken according to the stakeholders’ aspirations. He instructed the concerned authorities to hand over the land to the relevant parties following the completion of land measurements and other formalities. The commissioner also promised that land-related disputes would be resolved through mutual consensus and conciliation.