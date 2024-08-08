Commissioner chairs weekly drainage, traffic flow coordination meeting

LAHORE - Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid-bin-Maqsood presided over a meeting of weekly coordination committee for water drainage and traffic flow, at his office on Wednesday. During the briefing, it was informed that the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has deepened the ground level of 45 parks in Lahore. This alteration is expected to lead to rainwater collection in these parks from adjacent areas. The Commissioner instructed the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) teams to inspect these parks. The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) was directed to clear 72 identified points of construction debris along roads immediately. Any construction debris found on roadsides must be removed by the relevant agency, and a zero-tolerance policy should be enforced. The commissioner emphasized that WASA should prioritize interventions to eliminate water on roads. An operation is underway to remove illegal signboards from city roads to ensure smooth traffic flow. He also instructed that water should not remain stagnant in parks for extended periods to prevent them from becoming breeding grounds for dengue mosquitoes. Moreover, cleanliness containers should not be removed from any point; instead, their locations should be adjusted to keep roads clear for ongoing traffic. The Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), and district administration were tasked with taking action against those who dispose of construction debris on roads. The commissioner also instructed WASA to prepare a list of interventions for areas including Circular Road, Railway Station, Kalma Chowk, Liberty, Governor’s House, and Barkat Market. He stressed that practical traffic engineering plans are essential for maintaining traffic flow in the city. According to the clear directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab, practical steps including road design changes, patchwork, signage, and the installation of tire killers will be implemented to ensure smooth traffic flow. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider, DG LDA Tahir Farooq, CTO Lahore Ammara Athar, DG PHA Tahir Watoo, CEO LWMC Babar Sahib Din, MD WASA Ghufran Ahmed, and officers from PHA, TEPA, and Punjab Safe City Authority.