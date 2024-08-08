Thursday, August 08, 2024
Commissioner visits city areas to inspect rainwater drainage operation

APP
August 08, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi   -  Commissioner Rawalpindi Division,  Engineer Aamir Khattak here on Wednesday visited different city areas to inspect ongoing drainage operation of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi.

He directed the authorities concerned to ensure drainage of stagnant rainwater from all low-lying areas as soon as possible. He instructed the officers that Nullah Lai and other drains of the city should be monitored continuously.

WASA Rawalpindi and other relevant departments were on high alert and rain emergency was also enforced in the city, he added.

WASA teams were engaged to drain out stagnant rainwater from low-lying areas with the help of heavy machinery, he informed.

The administration was keeping a close eye on the situation and fully prepared to deal with any kind of emergency, he said.

Indus River in medium flood at Guddu after torrential rains

Engineer Aamir Khattak ordered the WASA authorities to ensure cleanliness of Nullah Lai.

