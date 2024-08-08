CTO directs traffic wardens to maintain traffic flow during rain

RAWALPINDI - Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Taimoor Khan has issued special directives to traffic wardens to maintain traffic flow on roads in view of the monsoon season. CTO emphasized that uninterrupted flow of traffic must be ensured during rain. CTO said that all available resources should be utilised to ease traffic flow on Murree Road. “Traffic wardens should use umbrella and raincoat during rain, he advised. The traffic wardens should immediately inform the relevant departments about stagnated water on the main roads, low-lying areas, he said adding that in case of any emergency, stay in contact with the relevant departments, Khan opined. DSPs and circle in-charges should perform duties in the field during rain and keep the traffic flowing, CTO said. He appealed the citizens to keep their children away from the drains, power poles and other hazards during the rains.

He also urged for avoiding over speeding, rash driving and to drive carefully.

Citizens traveling in vehicles should use screen wipers and double indicators in case of heavy rain, he said.

Exhibit patience and restraint while driving in the rain to avoid road accidents, he concluded.