DC directs departments to clear cases of benevolent fun

LARKANA - Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa on Wednesday instructed the officials of all the departments of Larkana district to clear the cases of the benevolent fund as soon as possible so that the employees and their relatives do not suffer to get financial benefits. He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting on Benevolent Fund cases of employees in the Durbar Hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s office. He directed the officials of all the departments to submit the Benevolent Fund cases as soon as possible to be resolved at earliest. He said there should be no complaint in back log and the new cases should be investigated immediately.