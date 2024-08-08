Digital War Crimes

As the adage goes, “war never changes.” While the brutal outcomes of war remain constant, the weapons and methods of waging war are evolving rapidly. The shift from traditional tactics to modern warfare has never been more apparent than in the conflicts we witness across the world today.

In the past, gun makers, gunpowder producers, and arms dealers were regarded as suppliers of war and were treated as such by the international community and the law. Perhaps it is now time to expand our definition of what constitutes a supplier of war. By doing so, we may find these suppliers in the most unlikely places—Silicon Valley.

This is particularly evident in the operations of the Israeli Defense Forces, which rely heavily on technology developed and promoted by three major tech giants: Amazon, Microsoft, and Google. These companies provide essential services such as data storage, target selection, and AI-powered decision-making tools that determine which targets are chosen. A chilling example is the Israeli program known as “Where’s Daddy,” where targets were selected based on when they entered their homes, ensuring that the destruction would be total, encompassing their entire families. These targets, and the timing of their selection, were determined by AI with minimal human intervention. Yet, here we are, with three of the world’s largest tech companies actively involved in these processes. And it’s not just Israel they’re supporting.

Amazon, in particular, has become deeply integrated into the security infrastructure of the United States, the United Kingdom, and increasingly, Australia. As these conflicts eventually wind down and responsibility for is assigned, these tech companies must be held accountable for their actions, just as arms dealers or those involved in uranium enrichment were in the past. They are supplying the weapons of war, just in a different form.