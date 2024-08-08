Thursday, August 08, 2024
Digitisation of economy inevitable for national development: Ahsan

August 08, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday emphasized the crucial role of digital technology in driving economic growth, transparency and good governance. “Dgitalization of the economy is inevitable for achieving the national development,” he said while addressing the first National Digital Summit.

He highlighted the importance of leveraging technology to address pressing issues, promote transparency, and foster economic development. He advocated for adopting digital technologies to enhance infrastructure, human resource development and digital literacy. The minister stressed the significance of collaboration between educational institutions and the tech industry, saying it was essential for promoting professional and digital skills among youth. He informed the gathering that the government was taking the required measures to promote digital skills among young people. The minister also mentioned that the government was strengthening cyber-security to protect citizens, businesses and government institutions. Furthermore, he said efforts were being made to promote digitalization in rural areas and ensure affordable internet access. He emphasized the need for public-private investment in making technological advancements and encouraged startups, small and medium enterprises in this sector. He called for equipping 65 per cent of the youth population with modern skills and invited experts to share their innovative ideas to achieve the required results.

