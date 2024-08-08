‘Efforts afoot to empower youth and provide maximum relief to people’

ISLAMABAD - Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Wednesday said that Pakistan’s economy improved under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and the PML-N-led coalition government was making all-out efforts to provide relief to the people.

Addressing a press conference, Rana said the government had reduced the inflation rate and will succeed in overwhelming the financial problems soon.

He said that the signing of multi-billion-dollar investment projects with China, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE and others will create numerous job opportunities for youth in Pakistan.

The Chairman reiterated his pledge that the government was committed to empowering youth through several revolutionary initiatives and was taking crucial steps for the betterment of the youth.

He added that technical training will be directly provided to two hundred thousand and indirectly to six to eight hundred thousand youth this year under various skill development programmes as there was a great demand for a skilled workforce abroad.

Giving details of the successful maiden visit of the Commonwealth secretary-general RT Patricia Scotland to Pakistan, Mashhood said that several agreements and memorandums of understanding were signed.

He said that signing free training of Pakistani youth in the top eight streams of Artificial Intelligence in collaboration with Commonwealth Forum and Intel Corporation would create numerous jobs and earning opportunities for Pakistan which would be formally launched by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on International Day of Youth on August 12.

He said that setting up of Commonwealth Asia Youth Alliance Secretariat, Digital Learning Portal, National Volunteer Corps, and Commonwealth Youth Parliamentary Forum would yield multi-dimensional openings in education, sports and industry for Pakistani talented youth.

Rana further added that the Green Youth Movement (GYM) an initiative of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program was creating awareness and sensitizing Youth about the effects of climate change.

He said that out of 268 universities in Pakistan, the PMYP had established GYM clubs in 137 public sector universities in Pakistan which would be spread to all universities, colleges and schools to prepare youth with dealing challenges of risk management including rains, earthquakes, floods and others.

The Chairman PMYP said that Pakistan has a talented youth and has a pivotal role in advancing the country towards fast-paced development.

“We are dedicated to preparing our youth to excel in diverse fields, from technology-driven industries to traditional crafts. This holistic approach will enable them to contribute meaningfully to Pakistan’s socio-economic development under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif,” he added.