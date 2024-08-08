Fawad Ch ready to tender another apology to ECP

ISLAMABAD - Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday appeared before the Election Commission of Pakistan in contempt case where he said he was ready to submit another written apology to the ECP as he believed in apology. A four-member bench led by Nisar Durrani conducted hearing of contempt case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and Chaudhry. The former minister’s brother Faisal Chaudhry represented him while PTI founder’s counsel couldn’t appear due to another case in the Islamabad High Court (IHC). The ECP bench advised Chaudhry to remain calm in future instead of being a trigger-happy. Chaudhry replied that other people including Captain Safdar uttered extremely despicable comments on the ECP but the electoral body had not conducted any inquiry against him, adding that reserved seats must be allocated to the PTI candidates. Later, the hearing was adjourned till Sept 4.