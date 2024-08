The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued flood alert for the areas near the .

The PDMA spokesperson said the flood situation could stay for the next few days. Low level of floods at Tarbela and Kala Bagh are also expected while medium level of flood is also passing through Taunsa and Chashma.



Commissioners of Sargodha, Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur and deputy commissioners of Mianwali, Bakhar, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Rajunpur and Rahim Yar Khan were issued alerts.