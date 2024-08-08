Former pacer questions Pak squad selection

LAHORE - Former pace bowler Tanveer Ahmed has voiced concerns about the selection of Pakistan’s Test squad for the upcoming series against Bangladesh. Tanveer took to his official X account to express his dissatisfaction with the squad selections. “Whether it’s the Pakistan team or some of the Shaheens’ players, the selection seems flawed. It’s hard to understand and appears to have been influenced by external pressures,” Tanveer posted. He specifically questioned the decision to include Abrar Ahmed as the sole spinner in the Test squad, criticizing the domestic cricket system for failing to produce quality spinners. “Is this the state of our domestic cricket? Spinners seem to have disappeared from Pakistan, and yet there is only one spinner, Abrar Ahmed, in the Test squad. Where are the domestic coaches who have not managed to develop any spinners? Are they only concerned with words?” he added. It is noteworthy that Pakistan’s record-holding Test and ODI batter, Abid Ali, who was previously sidelined from the national squad due to a cardiac condition, has made a full recovery and is now excelling in domestic cricket in the UK. Abid Ali has recently showcased his form by scoring both centuries and fifties in his innings for country cricket in England. His performances highlight his reliability and skill as a batter, making him a strong contender for Pakistan’s squad for the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh. Given his impressive return to form, Abid Ali could be a valuable addition to the team, especially as Pakistan prepare for a challenging series against England following the Bangladesh Tests. The PCB and selectors should consider providing him with the opportunity to make a significant comeback and contribute effectively to the national side.