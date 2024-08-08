Free Wi-Fi service extended to Nankana Sahib

LAHORE - On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif free Wi-Fi service has been started in Nankana Sahib after Lahore and Kasur. This service is operational at five locations in Nankana Sahib in Phase-I. These locations include Masjid Chowk, Tehsil Mor Chowk, Kachhari Phatak, Railway Station and Railway. In a statement, Madam chief minister said that more than 25000 citizens will benefit from the service in Nankana Sahib. “In four weeks, citizens of Nankana have used 250 GB of data from CM Maryam Nawaz Free Wi-Fi service”, she added. The chief minister further stated that the use of free internet service by more than 5 million citizens in Lahore is proof of its success. She directed the authorities concerned to start free Wi-Fi service at 250 more places in Lahore. Maryam Nawaz said that ”Safe City Free Wi-Fi” service is available to the public at 10 locations in Kasur including DHQ Hospital, Women’s College, New Bus Terminal, Railway Station, Model Bazar, DC Office, National Bank Chowk and other places.” She directed the relevant authorities to start the service at 20 more points in Kasur.” She said safe cities will soon be functional in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Gujranwala. “By the end of this year, Safe City Authority will be established in 18 cities.Women and students will also be able to get help in emergency situations from CM Maryam Nawaz Free Wi-Fi service,” she said.