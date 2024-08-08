Funeral prayers for martyred ASI Nazir Ahmed held

LAHORE - The funeral prayers for martyred ASI Nazir Ahmed of the Organised Crime Unit were offered at Police Lines, Qila Gujjar Singh, here on Wednesday. Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, DIG (Investigation) Zeeshan Asghar, DIG (Operations) Faisal Kamran, former DIG Zubair Nawaz Chattha, SSP (Operations) Tasawar Iqbal, and senior officers attended the funeral. ASI Nazir Ahmed, posted with the Organised Crime Unit Chung Police Station was martyred during a raid at Sultan’s village. The CCPO Lahore paid tribute to the martyred ASI by presenting a salute and laying a wreath on the grave. Prayers were offered for the soul of Nazir Ahmed and a smartly-turned-out contingent of the police presented the last salute. ASI Nazir Ahmed hailed from Changa Manga District Kasur and was survived by a son, a daughter and his wife. CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana and others expressed their condolences to with the martyr’s family. He paid tribute to the great sacrifice of ASI Nazir Ahmed, stating that special teams have been formed to arrest the culprits. He assured that the murderers of ASI would be arrested soon and brought to justice. He further stated that Nazir Ahmed, by sacrificing his life in the line of duty, has brought honour to the police department. The Police Department has always prioritised welfare of families of martyrs and it will ensure complete care and welfare of ASI Nazir Ahmed’s family, he concluded.