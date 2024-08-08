Thursday, August 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Gas leak explosion damages High Court Bar Karachi

INP
August 08, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   A powerful explosion rattled the Sindh High Court on Wednesday morning, causing significant damage to the bar room canteen. According to initial reports, the blast was triggered by a gas leak that ignited, shattering windows and damaging walls.

Panic gripped the area as the explosion occurred around 7 a.m. However, a sigh of relief followed as authorities confirmed no casualties. The bomb disposal squad was immediately dispatched to the scene to investigate and declared the area safe after a thorough inspection. The incident has prompted concerns about safety protocols in public buildings and raised questions about the cause of the gas leak. Authorities are conducting a detailed investigation to determine the exact circumstances leading to the explosion.

Tags:

INP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1723008546.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024