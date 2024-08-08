Gold rate dips by Rs500 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased further by Rs500 and was sold at Rs255,500 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs256,000 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs429 to Rs219,050 from Rs219,479 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs200,795 from Rs201,189, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs2,850 and Rs2,443.41 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $17 to $2,393 from $2,410, the Association reported.