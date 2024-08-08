Govt actively promoting telecommunication sector: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says government is vigorously pursuing strategy for the promotion of telecommunication sector in the country.

He was talking to a delegation of Veon Jazz Group led by Sir Brandson Lewis in Islamabad.

The Prime Minister commended the vital role played by the Veon Jazz Group in the country's economy.

He further acknowledged the pivotal role of Veon Jazz Group in strengthening linkages and promotion of telecommunication sector.

Shehbaz Sharif said measures are being taken for the provision of speedy internet in the remote areas of country.

He expressed gratitude for the participation of Veon Group in the Digital National Summit.

The delegation expressed its interest in the Digital Pakistan Initiative and further appreciated the vision of the Prime Minister to make country's economy paper less and digital.