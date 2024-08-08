Thursday, August 08, 2024
Govt approves compensation for missing persons families, SHC informed

INP
August 08, 2024
KARACHI   -   The Sindh High court on Wednesday heard the cases of around 13 missing citizens from Karachi.

Government lawyer told the court that the summary to pay Rs5 Lac compensation to the families has been passed.

The husband of a girl missing from Karachi’s industrial area also appeared in the court. On a question of the bench about the girl getting married, investigation officer informed the court that the missing girl has already been married and her husband has been present in the court.

The missing woman’s husband told the court that her father taken her with him after which her whereabouts are unknown.

The court directed for holding JITs and PTF sessions for recovery of the missing citizens. The bench also directed the government to ensure payment of compensation to the missing persons’ families within one week. The court ordered to get and produce travel history from the FIA. The high court summoned progress reports in missing cases from investigation officers and adjourned the hearing until August 28.

