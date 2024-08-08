Heavy rain lashes Islamabad, Rawalpindi

In the early hours of Thursday, heavy monsoon rains inundated various areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, leading the authorities to declare an emergency in both cities.

The rising water levels in Lai Nullah prompted the Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) to issue an alert. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has directed the clearing of drains amid the ongoing downpour.

Meanwhile, intermittent rain showers continued in Lahore and Karachi, resulting in pleasant weather conditions. In contrast, several parts of Balochistan experienced pluvial flooding, causing traffic disruptions across the province.