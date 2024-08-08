IFA gets Lactoscan machine to enhance milk inspection in ICT

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce (ICCI) has donated a Lacto scan machine to the Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) to enhance milk inspection in the Federal Capital. Talking to APP, Deputy Director Operations (DDO) of IFA, Dr Tahira Saddique said that this device would help authorities check the quality of milk more effectively. The Lacto Scan machine was presented by Chamber President Ahsan Bakhtawari, Executive Member Saif-ur-Rehman, and other members of the chamber. Deputy Director of the Food Authority, Dr. Tahira Saddique, expressed gratitude to the Chamber for the donation.

She said that this new equipment would be a valuable tool for the Food Authority, allowing them to detect and prevent milk adulteration in Islamabad.

The Lactoscan machine, designed for milk inspection, would help ensure that the city’s milk supply meets quality standards, she added.

Dr. Saddique highlighted the significance of this gift, stating that it would greatly aid their efforts in monitoring and improving milk quality. This initiative marks a positive step towards better food safety and public health in Islamabad.