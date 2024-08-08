IGP announces posting of accounts-certified head muharrars to police stations

KARACHI - Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon announced that Head Muharrars who had completed the accounts course would be appointed to all police stations in Karachi to streamline financial management.

Speaking at a certificate distribution ceremony for these qualified Head Muharrars at the Central Police Office on Wednesday, he emphasised that reforming the Sindh Police was his top priority.

“Allocating and distributing budgets to police stations aims to make them self-reliant and ensure effective policing,” The IGP stated.

“To achieve financial self-reliance for police stations, budgets from senior police officers’ offices have been reduced,” he noted.

Ghulam Nabi Memon concluded that modernising policing operations would help reduce departmental corruption. Additional IGPs, DIGPs, and other senior officers attended the event.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, has called for the arrest of individuals involved in defrauding young candidates seeking recruitment in the Sindh Police. Speaking at a high-level meeting, IGP Sindh noted that multiple complaints about recruitment fraud have been reported. During the meeting, the DIGP Special Branch revealed that 90 people have been identified for cheating candidates in the recruitment process across various districts.

IGP Sindh emphasized the need for strict action against those involved in the recruitment scam and directed the Special Branch to gather more evidence. He stated that cases should be registered against the culprits to ensure they face justice.

Ghulam Nabi Memon highlighted that Sindh Police is undertaking the largest recruitment drive in the country’s history, aiming to fill approximately 25,000 posts, which account for 20% of the current police force. He assured that the recruitment process will be transparent, impartial, and merit-based.

He also stressed that any attempts to disrupt the recruitment process will not be tolerated and noted that candidates will undergo a rigorous examination process. The meeting was attended by senior police officers.