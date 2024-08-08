Thursday, August 08, 2024
Imran Khan never held peaceful protests: Irfan Sididiqui

Web Desk
1:16 AM | August 08, 2024
PML-N leader and Senator Irfan Siddiqui stated on Wednesday that PTI founder Imran Khan had never held a peaceful protest to date.

The senator added that Imran Khan has failed in his attempt to rally support. His statements reflect frustration, and why should the institutions seek his apology? he questioned.

"Was it a peaceful protest in 2014 when he beat the police? Did he not stop PTV broadcasting? When has he ever held a peaceful protest? If Imran Khan's speeches are not peaceful, how can his protests be peaceful?" he added. 

