Increasing use of drones urged to boost crop productivity in Punjab

Investing in drone technology is not just an option; it is a necessity to boost crop productivity and pave the way for a prosperous and sustainable agricultural future for Pakistan.

“Punjab, the breadbasket of Pakistan, faces unprecedented challenges in its agricultural sector. With increasing population pressure, climate change, and depleting natural resources, the need for innovative solutions to enhance crop productivity has never been more critical,” said Dr. Anwar, an agriculture expert at the Ministry of Planning and Development.

Punjab’s annual grain output accounts for about 76% of the country’s total annual production.

He said, “Drone technology offers unparalleled advantages in precision agriculture, a method that leverages technology to optimize crop yields and resources efficiently. In Punjab, drones can play a crucial role in several key areas.”

He continued, “Punjab's agriculture is often threatened by natural disasters such as floods and droughts. Drones can be deployed for rapid assessment and damage estimation, facilitating timely interventions and reducing crop losses.”

“Traditional methods of monitoring large farms are time-consuming and labour-intensive. Drones equipped with high-resolution cameras and sensors can survey vast tracts of land quickly, providing real-time data on crop health, growth stages, and potential issues like pest infestations or water stress. Moreover, drones can be used to apply fertilizers, pesticides, and herbicides with pinpoint accuracy. This targeted approach not only ensures optimal usage of these inputs but also minimizes environmental impact and reduces costs for farmers.”

Anwar continued, “Additionally, advanced drones equipped with multispectral and thermal sensors can collect valuable data on soil conditions, plant health, and weather patterns. This data enables farmers to make informed decisions, improve crop management practices, and ultimately enhance productivity.”

Despite the promising benefits, the widespread adoption of drone technology in Punjab faces several challenges. The cost of acquiring and maintaining drones can be prohibitive for small and marginal farmers. Government subsidies, grants, and low-interest loans can help mitigate this barrier. Many farmers are unaware of the potential benefits of drone technology or lack the skills to operate them effectively. Comprehensive training programs and awareness campaigns are essential to bridge this gap. The use of drones in agriculture is subject to stringent regulations. Streamlining the regulatory framework to facilitate easy access and safe usage of drones is crucial.

In this regard, the Pakistan-China Joint Lab for Artificial Intelligence and Smart Agriculture (AI&SA) has been established at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF). The lab has unique advantages to carry out pilot applications of high-throughput crop monitoring projects here. About 600 farmers have so far joined the pilot application.

Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan, Vice-Chancellor of UAF, has emphasized that the widespread adoption of drone spraying technology in the 25,000 villages across Punjab could lead to enhanced productivity, cost reduction, and a significant advancement in smart agriculture development.