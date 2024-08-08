Indonesia staunch supporter of stronger ASEAN-Pak ties: Envoy

ISLAMABAD - Charge d’Affaires of the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia to Pakistan, Rahmat Hindiarta Kusuma on Wednesday said that Indonesia has always remained a staunch supporter of stronger ASEAN-Pakistan ties to bring tangible benefits to their peoples.

Association of South East Asian Nation (ASEAN) and Pakistan have great potential for cooperation in various sectors, such as agriculture, education, fishery, IT, infrastructure, machinery, tourism, etc.

Speaking at the roundtable ‘Pakistan and ASEAN: A Growing Partnership’ in Commemoration of 57th ASEAN day at Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), Rahmat Hindiarta Kusuma said, “I express my sincere gratitude to the ISSI team for their kind collaboration and support in organising this forum. He said the ASEAN Day celebrated on August 8 every year reflects the firm commitment of ASEAN member countries to raise its effectiveness by promoting mutually beneficial cooperation and positive contribution in the community of nations through peaceful engagement.

The envoy said this year’s theme ‘ASEAN: Enhancing Connectivity and Resilience’ highlights the spirit of work and grow together that offers tremendous potential for new ventures, partnerships in promising and expanding sectors.

In view of the wonderful friendly relations between ASEAN and Pakistan, I trust this is the right time to move ahead for more comprehensive and durable relations since the Southeast asian region is becoming epicenter of economic growth and predicted to be the future hub of world trade, he said.

Rahmat Hindiarta Kusuma said the diversity of cultural, economic, political and social systems of the ASEAN countries is the additional attraction of this vast integrated market. He said the ASEAN’s centrality has contributed to the preservation of peace and stability in the region and the focus of its external relations lies on equal partnership, mutual benefit, dialogue and cooperation.

He said that realising the importance of bringing the people of two regions closer to each other, the Indonesian Embassy has also taken various initiatives such as establishing the ‘Indonesian Corner’ in National Library of Pakistan and National Book Foundation together with offering Education Scholarships for the Pakistani to strengthen the connectivity as well as to further foster the people-to-people interaction.

“Our great engagement with Ulemas and Muslim scholars from different denominations and extensive visit to various madrasahs in Pakistan have both shown the importance of Indonesia and Pakistan as the two largest muslim countries in the world to build stronger relationship, since the madrassas in both countries have similarities in practicing the classical Islamic curriculum called nizam-e-madrasah,” he said.

Charge d’Affaires said that Pakistani madrassas have deep understanding in Islamic knowledge in all of its branches, while Indonesian madrassas have excellent concept in contextualizing those into the local archipelagic life across Indonesia. At the business-to-business level, considering Indonesia as among the largest Pakistan’s economic partners, the Indonesian Embassy has increased wider engagement with business players outside its traditional partners, he said.

“We approach business communities in provinces of the Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan, not only as partners in economic diplomacy but also as close friends,” he said.

It is expected, those engagements will help the two countries’ relations increasingly more relevant, both in bilateral level or regional level between pakistan-ASEAN, he added.

The envoy said that the establishment of one of the world’s largest noodle companies from Indonesia in Faisalabad is expected as milestone for other Indonesian investments to come into Pakistan.

He said that at the government level, there is active interest to enhance efforts for mutual dialogue and strategic cooperation for regional and global peace, stability and trade and investment.

He said, “I believe that the necessary positive indicators are there and with the joint efforts of our governments and the peoples, the cooperation between ASEAN and Pakistan will have an even brighter and more harmonious future.”