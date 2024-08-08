Thursday, August 08, 2024
Indus River in medium flood at Guddu after torrential rains

Indus River in medium flood at Guddu after torrential rains
Web Desk
11:30 AM | August 08, 2024
National

The River Indus is currently experiencing a medium flood at Guddu Barrage, with an inflow of approximately 3.5 lakh cusecs, as reported by the barrage's Control Room. Officials have attributed the rise in water levels to monsoon rainfall upstream.

The control room reported an inflow of 349,911 cusecs and an outflow of 336,538 cusecs at Guddu Barrage. Sindh irrigation department officials confirmed that the Indus River is in medium flood at this location.

Over the past 24 hours, the water level at Guddu has increased by 37,000 cusecs. Due to the flooding, the off-taking B.S. Feeder canal from Guddu Barrage has been closed.

Officials predict that the water level in the river will continue to rise over the next 48 hours.

