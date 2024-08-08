Inflation hike leading to spike in suicide rates

With inflation at its peak, Pakistanis should brace themselves as the federal cabinet has approved a hike of 5.72 (PKR) per unit in the basic power tariff through circulation. The decision was set forward by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) with its implementation beginning on July 1st 2024. As of now, electricity’s maximum cost per unit is Rs.65 and the minimum being Rs.22.

Additionally, Pakistan saw 0.8% increase in inflation rate for the month of June 2024 (12.6 %) from 11.8% in May 2024. The price for housing and facilities in June 2024 (35.3%) also increased by 2.3% from 33% in May 2024. Lastly, prices picked up for food and non-alcoholic beverages (1% against -0.2% May 2024).

It is no surprise that the sky rocketing inflation rates have caused chaos and anger amongst citizens. On 26th July 2024, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) held a protest in Islamabad against the rising inflation rates in the country. The protest was also backed by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) with their leader, Aslam Ghori emphasizing on the burden being carried by citizens. ‘People are committing suicide because of inflation,’ he said.

Le Suicide, written by French sociologist Emile Durkheim, was one of the first books to ever present the idea that suicide could be due to social causes instead of personal. As he wrote, ‘whenever serious readjustments take place in social order, whether or not due to a sudden growth or to an unexpected catastrophe, men are more inclined to self-destruction.’

Durkheim introduces the concept of ‘Anomic suicide,’ where an individual feels a sense of hopelessness or ‘anomie.’ Anomic suicides are extensively researched and documented to occur the most in societies facing economic crises such as recessions or backbreaking inflation. Consequently, research has shown one of the most common mental health difficulties in Pakistan is major depressive order. Additional research found that the main causes of depression amongst individuals in Pakistan was low-self-esteem, unemployment, financial distress and socioeconomic conditions.

Pakistan has been facing a major economic crisis since the political unrest in 2022. ‘Pakistan has gone through a very turbulent period in the last two years where you have a very high inflation,’ said business analyst Ali Khizar. ‘Perhaps the highest in the country’s history and a negative growth rate last year.’ The country’s employment crisis, exacerbating social unrest and inflation is pushing more and more people into life threatening poverty, ultimately resulting in hopeless citizens taking their own lives.

Muhammad Hussain, a local laborer in Rawalpindi was charged with a bill worth Rs. 15,000 after only having one fan and bulb present in his home.

‘This is torture to us,’ he said while showing his torn clothes, ‘I’ve become so desperate, I don’t have money for food or clothes.’ He held up his worn out pair of shoes, one not having a sole attached, ‘I need new shoes but I cannot afford a used pair either.’

Although there are no national level statistics for suicide rates in Pakistan, more and more tragic cases have started being reported and seen in the news over the course of the last six months. Razia Saeed, a senior citizen based in Gujranwala, jumped into a drain after spending all her savings on the electricity bill (Rs.10,500) rather than her medical surgery. Another reported case in Faisalabad talks about Muhammad Hamza (35), whose family revealed he shot himself after being unable to pay the Rs.40, 000 electricity bill. Furthermore, a recent case in Taxila reported Malik Tahir, who had been unemployed for the past four months taking his own life upon being unable to pay his extensive electricity bill.

Monthly bills and costs have pushed people into such states of desperation and despair that suicide is seen as a final resort out of the situation. Activists say the alarming rate of anomic suicides in Pakistan should be taken seriously instead of NEPRA further increasing unit costs. Experts urge the government to address energy sector inefficiencies, fund allocation, agriculture system and more to lift the economy from the trenches.