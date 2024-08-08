Integrating harm reduction into smoking control policies

Despite being a signatory to the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) since 2005, Pakistan continues to face high smoking rates. Although the country has increased taxes to combat smoking, the effectiveness of this measure is compromised by the persistent issue of illicit trade. Strict measures have not proven effective, as many individuals continue to smoke. Therefore, a one-size-fits-all approach is insufficient to address the complexities of smoking behaviors.



Anti-Tobacco Organizations (ATO) in Pakistan spread misleading information about Tobacco Harm Reduction (THR) products and fail to recognize the varying levels of harm.

They continue spreading biased information to fulfil their hidden agendas thereby stripping away the public from access to alternatives due to lack of science-based information. ATOs advocate for stringent measures against all forms of nicotine consumption while they should consider the growing body of scientific evidence that differentiates the harm between smoking and THR products.

The narrative that all nicotine products are equally harmful undermines the potential of THR strategies, which have been instrumental in reducing smoking rates in countries like Sweden. For example, Sweden boasts the world's lowest prevalence of adult daily smoking at 5.6%, thanks to the adoption of oral nicotine pouches and snus.



Moreover, enhancing collaboration between government bodies, healthcare providers, and THR product manufacturers can ensure cohesive policy implementation.

Establishing mechanisms to monitor the impact of policies and adjusting them based on emerging outcomes will be essential in realizing the full potential of THR strategies.