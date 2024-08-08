Issues with JI leaders being resolved in writing, says Tarar

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said Wednesday that the discussions with Jamaat-e-Islami have been fruitful with several issues being resolved in writing.

While briefing the media persons on recent discussions with Jamaat-e-Islami in Rawalpindi, the minister said demands of Jamaat-e-Islami are aligned with the government’s agenda.

He said a follow-up meeting with Jamaat-e-Islami has been planned for today evening. The information minister said that Jamaat-e-Islami’s right to protest is recognised as a democratic right. Additionally, he confirmed that the party’s detained workers in Sialkot have been released.

Highlighting the positive outcomes and progress made during the negotiation, the minister emphasised that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is committed to reducing electricity prices, with a significant subsidy of 50 billion rupees provided to consumers using up to 200 units of electricity for the months of June, July, and August. In response to concerns regarding Independent Power Producers (IPPs), Attahullah Tarar announced the formation of a task force to review and address the issues.

He assured that Prime Minister Sharif is actively overseeing these measures.