Kate Winslet makes poignant remarks as she accepts ‘Golden Icon Award’

LOS ANGELES - Kate Winslet, who is refusing to change anything about her original physique, let alone her “belly rolls”, is set to be honoured at the Zurich Film Festival. The Oscar-winning actress is looking forward to accepting the festival’s Golden Icon Award before the screening of her upcoming film, Lee. Previously, Kate, who is widely known for her role in 1997’s Titanic, recounted an instance when a crew member encouraged her to sit up straight during a scene. She told Harper’s Bazaar at the time, “There’s a bit where Lee’s sitting on a bench in a bikini... And one of the crew came up between takes and said: ‘You might want to sit up straighter.

So you can’t see my belly rolls? Not on your life! It was deliberate, you know?”

The 48-year-old, who is set to portray the role of a war journalist Lee Miller in the upcoming film, expressed disappointment when asked about cosmetic surgery. Kate continued, “The opposite. I take pride in it because it is my life on my face, and that matters. It wouldn’t occur to me to cover that up. “I think people know better than to say, ‘You might wanna do something about those wrinkles’. I’m more comfortable in myself as each year passes. It enables me to allow the opinions of others to evaporate.” In addition, the Revolutionary Road actress also reflected on the criticism she faced over her body in early years. Kate is eagerly awaiting the release of her new film, Lee, on September 13, 2024.