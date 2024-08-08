KMU changes exam system to deal with new challenges

Peshawar - Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar has decided to take important steps in the examination department to deal with the new challenges.

These steps were decided in a meeting chaired by vice-chancellor KMU Prof Dr. Zia-ul-Haq. It was unanimously decided in the meeting that six new examination centers of KMU will be established across the province where facilities will be provided to ensure easy access and reduction of travel time and expenses to students in various divisions of the province.

The examination procedure of MBBS, BDS, Nursing, Allied Health Sciences, and Pharmacy programs will be improved and made more student-friendly. Under the new system, all the examinations of various degree programs will be conducted computer-based. A monitoring desk will be set up to manage the posting of duty staff and inspectors to ensure that all work is carried out in a transparent and efficient manner.

KMU’s dedicated staff will monitor all stages of the examination process while the faculty will review the entire process to ensure successful completion. Modern equipment and technology will be used during the examination process to maintain transparency and efficiency.

Prof Dr. Zia-ul-Haq said that the aim of these reforms is to make the examination process clean and transparent and to provide a more easy-to-understand and efficient system for students and staff. Separate committees have been established for annual and semester examinations to meet the separate requirements of these two fields.

He appreciated the efforts of all the staff of KMU who are working tirelessly to make the administration of examinations efficient and emphasized providing more instructions and guidance to ensure the immediate implementation of these measures. He assured that additional positive changes will be made in the examination system to bring better results.