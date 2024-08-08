Lahore High Court seeks reply from DPO Sialkot in missing journalist case

The Lahore High Court (LHC) asked for a reply from the Sialkok’s District Police Officer (DPO) on a request against alleged kidnapping of Sambrial Press Club Chairman Rana Shahid Mahmood, on Wednesday.

Justice Ali Baqir Najafi conducted hearing on the plea moved by Rana Fraz, the son of the missing journalist.

Earlier, the judge had ordered the police to produce Mahmood before the court and had adjourned the hearing till August 6, 2024.

During today’s hearing, the police told court that they were yet to locate the Rana Shahid Mahmood. They said that they were conducting geo-fencing, adding that the forensic report on the CCTV footage is awaited.

Later, Justice Najafi sought reply from the DPO and adjourned the hearing.

It is pertinent to note that Rana Shahid Mahmood was abducted on July 1, 2024 from a local restaurant in Sambrial.