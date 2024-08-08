Thursday, August 08, 2024
LDA seals 47 properties

APP
August 08, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) teams continue their operation against illegal constructions, illegal commercial use and commercial fee defaulters. On Wednesday,  LDA teams sealed 25 properties due to non-payment of commercial fees in Blocks A, B, C, G, E, F, M, and the Civic Center of Gulshan Ravi. In another operation, Town Planning Zone II sealed 22 properties in various blocks of Mustafa Town and Allama Iqbal Town. The sealed properties include private schools, marriage halls, offices.

, pharmacies, academies, shops, offices, clinics, and others. These sealed properties were defaulters of millions of rupees against commercialization fees. The operation was conducted under the supervision of Chief Town Planner One Asad Zaman, Director Town Planning Zone One Ayesha Matahir, and Director Town Planning Zone Two. Multiple notices had been issued to these properties before the operation. On the instructions of DG LDA Tahir Farooq, actions against illegal constructions and commercial fee defaulters are continue across the city.

7 including four Dolphin Squad personnel held

