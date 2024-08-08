Thursday, August 08, 2024
LHC restrains authorities from arresting Alia Hamza

INP
August 08, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore, National

LAHORE  -  The Lahore High Court on Wednesday issued an order restraining the arrest of PTI activist Alia Hamza in any new cases until August 29. The provincial apex court directed the petitioner’s lawyer to submit the necessary bail bond. During the hearing, LHC Justice Ali Baqir Najafi emphasised that Alia Hamza should not be arrested in any new case without the explicit permission of the high court. The LHC also called for a detailed report from the attorney general in the next hearing. The petition was filed by Alia Hamza’s husband, who sought to prevent further arrests of his wife.

INP

