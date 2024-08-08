Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit to be held in Mansehra on Aug 10

Mansehra - The 4th edition of the Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s biggest youth summit, is set to take place on Saturday (August 10th) at Jinnah Basic Schools & Colleges, Mansehra.

This summit will be a groundbreaking event, bringing together a diverse audience of government officials, entrepreneurs, activists, change-makers, and AI experts. Metrix Pakistan is renowned for hosting the largest tech and youth summits, bridging the gap between innovation and opportunity, and providing a vibrant platform for young talent.

The summit aims to address pressing issues such as climate change, AI, and entrepreneurship, which are critical for the province’s development. By bringing together experts and young minds, the summit will foster innovation, creativity, and collaboration, leading to positive change in the region. The event is in collaboration with the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Directorate of Youth Affairs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Directorate of Youth Affairs supports events like the Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit. “We believe in the power of youth and the importance of providing them with opportunities to grow and develop,” said the Director of Youth Affairs. “Events like this summit are crucial for the development of our province, and we are committed to supporting initiatives that empower young people.”

Venture pitches will also take place during the summit, with over 6 startups participating. These startups will have the opportunity to secure investment through the event, providing a platform for innovative ideas to flourish. The event will be inaugurated by Babar Saleem Swati, Speaker of the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The lineup of speakers includes prominent figures such as Sher Afzal Marwat, Zahid Chanzeb, Barrister Saif, Hisham Sarwar, Raja Ahmed, Yasas Vishuddhi Abeywickrama, Ammad Ali, Qaiser Khan Tanoli, Ubaid Businesswala, and Dr. Akif Khan. According to Hassan Nisar, CEO of Metrix Pakistan, “We are establishing the best ecosystem, and this is our 4th summit in just 5 months. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is changing, and we are making some great things happen. This summit will change the minds of people as we are bringing a top lineup of speakers from across the country.”

With over 15 companies participating in the expo, the summit promises to be an exciting opportunity for young people to engage with leaders, innovators, and change-makers, and to be a part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s biggest youth summit.