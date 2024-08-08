Ministry rejects Imran claim of ISI role in Adiala jail

ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Defence has rejected Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s allegations of intervention of ISI official in the affairs of the Rawalpindi Central Jail. The Ministry apprised this to a single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq during hearing of the petition moved by Imran through his counsel Shoaib Shaheen Advocate and adopted the stance that the two intelligence officials virtually control the prison.

During the hearing, the federal government informed the bench that the Ministry of Defence has strongly denied allegations of military interference in allowing visitors to meet Imran Khan at Adiala Jail. Chief Justice Aamer asked that if the Defence Ministry’s report had been received. The Deputy Attorney General (DAG) responded that the ministry has termed the PTI founder’s allegation as baseless. Advocate Shaheen stated that copy of the Defence Ministry’s letter had not been included in the court record.

The judge said that if there is nothing sensitive in it, the Defence Ministry’s response should be shown to the court and made part of the record.

Later, the bench deferred hearing of the case.