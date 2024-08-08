Minor student shot, injured in front of school in Multan

MULTAN - A minor student got injured as a result of firing by an unidentified culprit in front of the private school here. A police spokesperson said some unidentified people held intense firing in front of private Cambridge school. As result of which the student named Mehboob Ahmed got injured on the spot. It could not get ascertained by the police whether the victim was hit by stray bullet or shot at directly to injure him. The accused escaped the scene with brandishing the weapons what it was said.

The wounded student was shifted to THQ hospital by rescuers. Heavy contingent of police reached out to investigate the matter.

City police station registered a case and said to have searching out the criminals.

The victim’s parents had not nominated any suspect for targeting their child in First Information Report (FIA), it was said.