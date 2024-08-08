MoU signed to introduce foreign language training in ICT schools

ISLAMABAD - A landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed on Wednesday between the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTCC), and National University of Modern Languages (NUML). This agreement paves the way for introducing foreign language training in selected schools of Islamabad. The signing ceremony was graced by Minister of Federal Education and Professional Training, Dr. Khalid Maqbool, Rector NUML and Secretary Federal Directorate of Education. As per the MoU, Six-month foreign language course will be imparted to the students of FDE and certificates will be given upon the completion of courses. The selected schools in Islamabad will participate in the language courses. This collaboration between FDE, NAVTCC, and NUML aims to equip students with foreign language skills, enhancing their global prospects and fostering cultural understanding.