NA body recommends amendments in Cannabis Control Bill

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Standing Committee on Defence on Wednesday unanimously recommended amendments in ‘The Cannabis Control and Regulatory Authority Bill’ to make it in conformity with the Single Convention on Narcotics Drugs, 1961.

The third meeting of the standing committee was held at the Parliament House here under the chairmanship of Fateh Ullah Khan, MNA. On presentation of the bill, the committee was informed that Pakistan being a signatory to the Single Convention on Narcotics Drugs, 1961, was required to establish an agency of the government to regulate cultivation of cannabis plant, extraction, refining, manufacturing and sale of derivatives of the plant for medical and industrial use.

The committee was informed that the same was the reason behind introducing ‘The Cannabis Control and Regulatory Authority Bill, 2024’ in the National Assembly. After extensive debate, the committee while proposing certain amendments in ‘The Cannabis Control and Regulatory Authority Bill, 2024’ unanimously recommended that the National Assembly, on consideration of these amendments, may pass the said bill.