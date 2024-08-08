NCC Education UK, IBCC join hands to enhance educational standards in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - NCC Education UK and the Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC) Pakistan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on enhancing educational standards in Pakistan.

The MoU was signed in Manchester, UK, marking a significant step towards strengthening educational ties and supporting the strategic goals of Pakistan’s educational regulatory frameworks.

This partnership aims to empower Pakistani students by enhancing their skills and knowledge through the NCC Education Level 3 International Foundation Diploma for Higher Education Studies.

In addition, the agreement includes provisions for technical assistance and expert consultation to support the initiatives of Pakistani regulatory authorities.

The collaboration will also involve training delegations from local educational boards in Pakistan to raise the quality standards of local education, as well as adopting best practices in educational methodologies and regulatory frameworks.

Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah, Executive Director of IBCC Pakistan, commented on the agreement: “This MoU represents a pivotal moment for Pakistan’s educational landscape. By partnering with NCC Education, we are opening doors for our students to gain international exposure and high-quality education.

Our collaboration will not only enhance the skills and knowledge of our students but also help us in adopting global best practices in educational standards and methodologies. We are committed to raising the bar for education in Pakistan, and this partnership is a testament to that commitment.”

Prof. Peter Ford, Chairman of NCC Education, added: “We are thrilled to collaborate with IBCC Pakistan in this important initiative. This partnership will allow us to share our expertise and resources to help elevate the educational standards in Pakistan. We are committed to supporting IBCC in its mission to enhance educational opportunities and foster academic excellence for Pakistani students. Together, we aim to create pathways for students to achieve their academic and career aspirations.”

The collaboration underscores the commitment of both parties to empowering students and fostering educational excellence in Pakistan.

By working together, NCC Education and IBCC Pakistan aim to create a sustainable impact on the educational sector, ultimately benefiting students and educators alike.