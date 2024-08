NIAMEY - Niger said Tuesday it was cutting diplomatic ties with Ukraine “with immediate effect”, accusing Kyiv of supporting “terrorist groups”, two days after Mali took a similar step. The decisions to break relations with Ukraine come in the wake of heavy losses suffered by the Malian army in late July at the hands of militants and separatist forces, which they blamed in part on Ukraine. Niger said it would ask the UN Security Council to debate Ukraine’s “aggression”.