Non-completion of surface drain restoration project to be investigated: Minister

SUKKUR - Sindh Minister for Agriculture, Anti-Corruption, Sports, Youth Affairs, Sardar Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar on Wednesday said that an investigation would be initiated into the non-completion of the multi-million rupee surface drain restoration project in Ghotki. He emphasized the importance of finding a permanent solution by resuming work on the Dangar Canal and Biggo Canal. He assured that a thorough investigation will be conducted regarding the delay in the surface drain restoration project.

During his visit to the district’s government hospitals, the minister addressed the media, highlighting the critical issues of medicine shortages, inadequate staffing, and lack of facilities in the hospitals. He committed to coordinating with the Health Minister and the Health Department to ensure prompt provision of essential health services. Mahar announced plans to establish an engineering university and other educational institutions in Ghotki to create employment opportunities for the local youth in industrial sectors. He also assured residents that all necessary assistance will be provided to those affected by the recent rains and that negligence in rainwater drainage will not be tolerated.

Comprehensive measures will be taken to prevent hardships during rainy seasons and ensure efficient water drainage, he added.

The minister also acknowledged the severe impact of prolonged power outages on Ghotki residents and the additional difficulties they cause for municipal staff working on water drainage. He pledged severe punishment for the perpetrators involved in the killings of Shaheed Jan Muhammad Mahar and Nasrullah Gadani, asserting that justice will be served for the murdered journalists.

He reiterated the commitment to monitoring all major and minor canals, including drains in the district. He emphasized that the government officials are dedicated public servants.

During his visit, the Minister engaged with the local community and assessed the post-rain situation. He was accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner of Ghotki, Municipal Officers and other relevant officials.