PAC holds painting exhibition Beautiful Pakistan

Rawalpindi - A day-long painting exhibition titled “Beautiful Pakistan” was organized by Punjab Arts Council in connection with Independence Day celebrations.

Punjab Assembly Members Malik Iftikhar Ahmad and Malik Mansoor Afsar were the special guests of the inaugural ceremony. Director of Arts Council Sajjad Hussain, Deputy Director Muhammad Shakoor, and Assistant Director Muhammad Suleman were also present with him on this occasion.

The painting exhibition featured artworks by Khurram Shehbaz Babri, Muhammad Younas Romi, Tabinda Batool, Wajiha Raja, Samina Basharat, Laiba Khan, Nazhat Brear, Aiman Mehmood, Khadija Obaidullah, Kiran Fatima, Muhammad Waqas, Saima Aamir, and Shanze Noreen.

Speaking on the occasion, Malik Iftikhar Ahmed said that Allah has blessed Pakistan with attractive and beautiful natural landscapes, scenic valleys, historical heritage, and captivating cultural traditions. Fine arts present a beautiful and balanced picture of any society, he added.

In his remarks, Malik Mansoor Afsar said that Pakistanis do not lack talent but they need confidence. He further stated that it was essential to continuously hold such art exhibitions.

Director of Arts Council Sajjad Hussain said that artists always play a positive role in society. Our younger generation should also be inclined towards art. He said parents need to focus on extracurricular activities alongside academic activities for their children. The platform of the Arts Council is always available for young artists, he added.

At the end of the ceremony, the special guests also distributed certificates of appreciation among the participants.