Thursday, August 08, 2024
Pakistan awaits details as US charges Pakistani over political assassination plot

Pakistan awaits details as US charges Pakistani over political assassination plot
August 08, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday said that they were in contact with the US authorities and awaiting further details regarding the alleged involvement of a Pakistani national in connection with an assassination plot in the United States. “We have seen the media reports. We are in touch with the US authorities and await further details. We have also noted the statements by US officials that this is an ongoing investigation,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement.

In response to the media queries, she also stated that before giving any formal reaction, the government also needed to be sure of the antecedents of the individual in question. Reportedly, a Pakistani national with alleged ties to Iran was arrested and charged with plotting a murder-for-hire scheme targeting U.S. government officials and politicians, according to charging documents unsealed Tuesday. 46-year-old Asif Merchant has been accused of planning to assassinate current and former government officials across the political spectrum, including former President and GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump, according to multiple sources familiar investigation.

