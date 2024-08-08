Pakistan on the brink of revolution?

The no.1 underlying cause for the French revolution is identified as the ‘widespread social inequality and economic hardships faced by the French population.’ To me, this concept reeks of familiarity and probability. The parallels between the condition of France in 1789 and present-day Pakistan are truly baffling.

A revolution, according to politics, is a significant and sudden change in the social structure or power dynamics within a society. The main causes of the French revolution which are still relevant today were heavy taxation, lack of implementation of human rights, economic mismanagement, and the negligence from the aristocracy to satisfy the needs of their subjects. Prior to the events of 1789, it is estimated that the third estate (who were the commoners) were obliged to submit 50% of their income in taxes. Contrary to this, the nobility was not liable to pay taxes, ultimately arousing feelings of resentment and loathing sourcing from the hearts of the commoners. A land tax known as the taille was also disproportionately compensated by the third estate as they submitted 90% of this tax. Other indirect taxes such as the octroi (city entry tax) and the salt tax further strained the finances of the commoners. In this way, either one was blessed with full pockets that kept getting fuller or with meagre resources that kept getting more and more insignificant. The less fortunate loathed the affluent for, although they had the means, they were pleasantly excluded from any narrative that involved submitting even a small share of their riches. This led to a capacious gap between the estates which paved the way for the revolution. Similarly, in Pakistan the lower class also bears the brunt of taxes. In dawn, an article titled “Disproportionate, unjustified taxes” highlights that the government has overburdened the lower and middle class with taxes on almost everything ranging from grocery items to education or medical facilities simply to secure a deal with the IMF while simultaneously shielding the wealthy from any such commitments. This is specially scrutinized when Pakistan’s finance minister, Mr. Muhammad Aurangzeb has recently imposed a tax on all packaged products adding to the plight of the common man. The tax has also been increased 30% this year as compared to last year, which will again target salaried individuals.

Another prominent cause which led to the French revolution is the lack of implementation of human rights. The Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen, was adopted during the revolution and aimed to recognize and exercise the rights of the people. Preceding this the commoners were spurned of their rights which included freedom of speech and lack of political representation. In his book “Policing Public Opinion In The French Revolution” Charles Walton writes, ‘this culture involved the contradictory habits of expressing contest through calumny and of treating calumny as a criminal offense, even treason if it attacked the honor of sovereign authority or the moral values that authority was thought to embody and protect’ The common people also had limited access to education, faced restrictions on their ability to participate in political decision making processes and could not practice their religion freely. This is made very transparent in present day Pakistan when in Jaranwala 26 churches were burnt down by acts of arson. This shows that the minorities in Pakistan pay a price for liberty. Moreover, journalists, activists and even individuals in Pakistan who hold opposing or dissenting opinions may face censorship or even violence, emphasizing an absence of full freedom of expression. Women in Pakistan face obstacles to participate in political decision making and despite efforts to improve this such as reserved seats for women in the national assembly, it has not been rectified.

The aristocrats did not cater to the commoners who made up much of the population (approximately 96-98%) as they were too committed to being servile towards the nobility. The third estate was supplied no share in the splendor and grandeur being exploited by the aristocrats and no efforts were made to resuscitate the disintegration of their pitiable situation. In Pakistan too, no initiatives have been made to lessen the burden of the common man. Here, a question arises that what happens when the people in power select quality instead of quantity time and time again? It cannot possibly sprout desirable results because after all the majority is the authority. Whether you are a government or a monarch or even the CEO of a business, you simply cannot dissatisfy the majority only to please the elites. You must work for the prosperity of the many, or you might just experience a bloodcurdling, shameless and purely menacing and callous revolution spread like wildfire and alter everything for better or for worse.