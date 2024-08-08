Pakpattan Police recover over Rs50 million cash, valuables in July

Pakpattan - In a significant crackdown on criminal activity, the Pakpattan Police have successfully recovered cash and valuables worth over Rs50 million from dacoits and thieves during the month of July. This major accomplishment reflects the tireless efforts of the district’s law enforcement team under the leadership of District Police Officer (DPO) Tariq Walait. DPO Tariq Walait led the successful operation which resulted in the dismantling of seven notorious gangs comprising 60 members. These gangs were involved in a range of criminal activities, including theft, dacoity, and other forms of organised crime. The swift and strategic actions of the Pakpattan Police have been instrumental in significantly reducing the crime rate in the district.

Among the recovered items were a truck, a car, a van, gold ornaments, 44 motorcycles, 16 buffalos, ten cows, ten goats, and various household items. This extensive list of recovered goods highlights the broad scope of the criminal activities undertaken by these gangs and the substantial impact their apprehension will have on the safety and security of the community.

DPO Tariq Walait praised the dedication and hard work of the Pakpattan Police force. “The protection of the life and property of the common citizen is our top priority,” said DPO Walait. “Our team has shown exemplary commitment in tackling these criminal elements and ensuring that our district remains a safe place for all its residents,” he maintained.

The successful recovery operation is a testament to the efficiency and effectiveness of the Pakpattan Police. It showcases their unwavering dedication to their duty and their ability to respond swiftly to criminal threats. This operation not only restores stolen property to its rightful owners but also serves as a deterrent to future criminal activity.

The Pakpattan Police’s achievements in July are a part of their ongoing efforts to uphold law and order and maintain peace in the district. DPO Tariq Walait reaffirmed his commitment to continue these efforts and to provide a safe and secure environment for the citizens of Pakpattan. The community has expressed its gratitude and support for the police force, acknowledging the risks they take daily to protect and serve. The recovery of such a vast array of valuables and the successful busting of multiple gangs underscore the effectiveness of their operations and the importance of community cooperation in fighting crime.