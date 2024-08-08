PCB announces 17-Member squad for Bangladesh Test series

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled a 17-member squad for the ICC World Test Championship fixtures against Bangladesh, as announced by the men’s national selection committee on Wednesday. The first Test is set to take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from August 21-25, while the second Test will be held at the National Stadium in Karachi from August 30 to September 3. Training for the Pakistan Test squad will begin on August 11 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, under the guidance of red-ball head coach Jason Gillespie and assistant coach Azhar Mahmood. The Bangladesh team is expected to arrive in Islamabad in the early hours of August 17 and will conduct their first training session later that day. Shan Masood will lead the Test side, with Saud Shakeel appointed as vice-captain. Shakeel’s promotion follows a strategic decision to manage the workload of Pakistan’s premier fast bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi, who will be rested as Pakistan plays nine Tests, 14 T20Is, and at least 17 ODIs from August 21, 2024, to April 5, 2025. The squad for the first Test series of the 2024-25 season includes 13 players from Pakistan’s last series against Australia in December-January 2023-24. New additions include Mohammad Huraira, Kamran Ghulam, and Mohammad Ali, with Naseem Shah returning to the Test side after a 13-month absence.

Kamran Ghulam amassed 1,025 runs in 11 first-class matches during the 2023-24 season and scored 148 runs against Bangladesh ‘A’ in Darwin last month, including a century. He was previously part of the squad for the home series against New Zealand but did not play. Mohammad Ali, recalled after last featuring in the 2022 England series, took 47 wickets in the 2023-24 season and performed impressively in two four-day matches against Bangladesh ‘A’. Mohammad Huraira, who scored a double-century against Bangladesh ‘A’ and had outstanding performances in the last two first-class seasons, is also included.

Imam-ul-Haq, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali (injured), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr (injured), Noman Ali, and Sajid Khan are not included in the squad. Imam scored 57 runs in two Tests against Sri Lanka and 94 runs in the Perth and Melbourne Tests. Faheem took one wicket in Perth, Sajid claimed three wickets in Sydney, while Nawaz and Noman did not feature in the Tests.

Saud Shakeel will also captain Pakistan Shaheens in their opening match against Bangladesh ‘A’. The squad for this match will include Test team members Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, and Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Pakistan Shaheens will begin their training session at the Islamabad Club on Wednesday afternoon under head coach Umar Gul, with Jason Gillespie and Azhar Mahmood assisting before focusing on the national team’s camp starting August 11.

Following the four-day match, the eight Test probables will join the national squad, and selectors will announce replacements for the remaining matches against Bangladesh ‘A’. The PCB is coordinating with the Bangladesh Cricket Board to finalize and announce the revised schedule for the Pakistan Shaheens versus Bangladesh ‘A’ series soon.