People urged to participate in plantation drive

PESHAWAR - Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram has appealed to the people to actively participate in the plantation drive to effectively tackle the environmental issues and ensure a green and healthy environment.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting on “Green Growth Strategy. Billion Tree Plus Plantation Campaign” in his office on Wednesday.

The meeting besides others was also attended by the Chairman Tehsil Gumbat Sajid Iqbal, Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Assistant Commissioner Kohat and authorities concerned of the Forest Department, TMAs, OGDCL and MOL Company.

The meeting discussed in detail various matters relating to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa “Green Growth Strategy. Billion Tree Plus Plantation Campaign” and several decisions were taken in this regard.

The DC said that plantation campaign is a must to effectively deal with the effects of climate change.

The district administration, Forest Department and all other relevant institutions should play their key role for the success of the plantation drive, he added.

He directed that all available resources should be utilised for plantation and play a role in making the campaign a success.

The DC issued special directions regarding plantations at tourist spots of the district, all educational institutions including universities, colleges, schools, housing societies and other suitable places.

Meanwhile, Abdul Akram also paid a visit to District Offices Complex KDA where besides checking the attendance of officers and officials and reviewing other matters, also met the visitors and inquired about their problems.

The DC gave necessary instructions to the authorities concerned to provide all possible relief to the public, avoiding absenteeism and negligence in duties, improving cleanliness in offices and ensuring public services well in time.