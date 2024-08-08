‘Planting trees can reduce Karachi’s temperature’

KARACHI - The Commissioner Karachi Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign is underway.

Sindh Chief Secretary, Syed Asif Hyder Shah, inaugurated the campaign on July 30, which would continue till August 31.

In one week, 36,139 trees have been planted. Deputy Commissioners have submitted a report on the performance of the tree plantation campaign in their respective districts to Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi. He directed the Deputy Commissioners to ensure that only environmentally friendly trees are planted and to strengthen contacts with organizations and citizens to make the campaign a success. He said the campaign will help moderate Karachi’s weather. The target is to plant 200,000 trees. According to the Commissioner’s Office, 36,139 trees have been planted in the last week. All Assistant Commissioners are supervising the campaign in their sub-divisions. Commissioner Karachi has directed the Deputy Commissioners to get cooperation from departments, non government organizations, and citizens in their respective districts, strengthen contacts, and ensure the success of the campaign before August 31. The Commissioner’s Office has made special arrangements for monitoring the tree plantation campaign. The Monitoring Cell established in the Commissioner’s Office is monitoring the tree plantation campaign through the Power BI App. A dashboard has been created through Power BI, which can also be viewed by citizens to get information about it.