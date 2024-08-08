PM reaffirms focus on Balochistan’s progress, welfare

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated on Wednesday that the development and prosperity of the people of Balochistan was a key priority for the incumbent government.

In a meeting with former Senate Chairman and Balochistan Assembly Member Sadiq Sanjrani, the prime minister discussed various issues related to the Balochistan province.

The prime minister announced that the Chagai Mineral Corridor was being developed to maximize the use of Balochistan’s mineral reserves, and several additional projects were under consideration for the corridor, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. A railway line would be constructed from Chagai to Gwadar to facilitate access to the mineral reserves of Chagai and surrounding areas for Gwadar port. Additionally, a grid station was being established in Chagai to enhance the electricity supply system, and measures were being taken to ensure a continuous water supply in the area, said the prime minister.

Sanjrani updated the prime minister on the Nok kundi Master Plan strategy for the development of Nok kundi city.

He expressed gratitude to the prime minister for his special focus on the development and prosperity of Balochistan and for having implemented practical measures in this regard.