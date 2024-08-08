PM stresses unity to overcome national challenges

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for national solidarity, unity and harmony to meet the challenges facing the country.

Addressing Ulema and Mashaikh Conference in Islamabad today, he pointed out there is an unprecedented cooperation between the political government and the constitutional institutions, emphasizing this collaboration are in the national interests and a role model for the future.

The Prime Minister urged the religious scholars belonging to different schools of thought to preach the message of peace and brotherhood and raise voice against divisiveness.

Referring to the sacrifices rendered by the people under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for the creation of Pakistan, he emphasized the need for working tirelessly to transform the country into the one envisioned by our forefathers.

The Prime Minister regretted the propaganda campaign against the country's security forces on the social media. He said the security personnel have rendered immense sacrifices for the security and defense of the country. He said May 9 incident was the most despicable one in the country's history.

Shehbaz Sharif said the government is working tirelessly to address the economic challenges.

Recognizing the difficulties faced by the masses due to the inflation, he said fifty billion rupees have been diverted from the development fund to the provision of subsidy for three months to the electricity consumers who use up to two hundred units. He however, agreed that this is not sufficient as there is also burden on the consumers using up to five hundred units. He said consultations are taking place to provide relief and reduce burden on the poor people. He said a comprehensive plan is being worked out in this regard.

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir who was the guest of honor on the occasion also addressed the conference.

In his remarks on the occasion, Minister for Religious Affairs Chaudhary Salik Hussain urged the religious scholars to play their role to counter extremist elements. He said these elements distort the teachings of our great religion Islam to stoke instability and chaos, emphasizing the need for collective efforts to ensure peace in the country.

The Minister for Religious Affairs also called upon the religious scholars to spearhead an awareness campaign for the protection of rights of minorities.